-$2.38 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to announce ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($0.62). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($4.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.23) to ($5.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

BHVN traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 593,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $93,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,500,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

