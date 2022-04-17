$2.43 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $10.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

IQVIA stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.78. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $208.61 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

