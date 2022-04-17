$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 521.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DURECT by 600.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 275,195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in DURECT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 1,156,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.31. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

