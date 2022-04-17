$2.45 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

