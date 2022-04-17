$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.63. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $13.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

