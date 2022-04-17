$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.92 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

