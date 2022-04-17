$211.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce $211.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.99 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $198.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $975.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. 84,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,391. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

