$23.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.
NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 203.49%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
