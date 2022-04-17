23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 32.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

ME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.66. 23andMe has a twelve month low of 3.23 and a twelve month high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.