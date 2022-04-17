$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will announce $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.91 million and the lowest is $249.63 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.36 on Friday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,920,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

