$276.92 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to post sales of $276.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $287.45 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $258.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $66.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $446,572,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

