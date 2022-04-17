$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $27.58 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.82 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

CDXS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 341,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

