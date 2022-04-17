$3.37 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $16.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $18.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,840 shares of company stock worth $51,449,698 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 1,502,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,191. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

