$31.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.44 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $127.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.75 billion to $151.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $141.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.