$327.35 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will post $327.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.95 million to $329.90 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 298,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,401. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monro by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2,157.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

