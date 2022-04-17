$36.86 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $144.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TRTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,389. The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

