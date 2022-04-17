$372.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will post $372.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.44 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,551,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.