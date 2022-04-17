$372.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will post $372.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.44 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,551,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.