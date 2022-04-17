$4.65 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will post $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,951. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

