$4.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.57. Thor Industries posted earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

