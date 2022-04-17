$4.74 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.94. 232,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,257. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.