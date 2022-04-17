$4.74 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $335.94. The stock had a trading volume of 232,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

