$40.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will post $40.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $35.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $173.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
FMNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 66,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
