$434.30 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report $434.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.22.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

