$48.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post $48.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $239.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $239.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $314.73 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $323.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 1,594,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $4,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.