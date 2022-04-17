$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

