$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will post $5.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $2.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.73 million to $26.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.72 million, with estimates ranging from $97.34 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.70 on Friday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

