$54.39 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce $54.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $225.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $233.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.96 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $252.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $600.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

