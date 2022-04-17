$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $243.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,628. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $730.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

