$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

