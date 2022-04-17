$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will report $6.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.46 million to $6.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.04 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

