$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to post sales of $64.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.74. 298,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.