$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $69.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

BY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,980. The firm has a market cap of $916.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

