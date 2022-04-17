$7.29 EPS Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $31.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.35 to $36.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $35.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.11 to $49.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OAS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.89. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

