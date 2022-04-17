$715.93 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $715.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.20. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

