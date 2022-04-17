$72.00 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.79 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $77.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $283.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $287.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $285.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 41.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 94,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $900.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

