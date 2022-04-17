$78.95 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) will report $78.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.27 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $456.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $457.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $580.71 million, with estimates ranging from $561.64 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 275,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,189. The stock has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.