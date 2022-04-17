$78.95 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will report $78.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.27 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $456.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $457.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $580.71 million, with estimates ranging from $561.64 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 275,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,189. The stock has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

