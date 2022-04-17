$79.78 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.36 million and the highest is $80.20 million. Certara reported sales of $66.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $355.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $357.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $409.37 million, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. 311,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.