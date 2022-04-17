$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $8.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $41.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

SONX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

SONX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

