$86.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will announce $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.85 million and the highest is $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $376.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.