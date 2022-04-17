$87.51 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post $87.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the highest is $94.38 million. International Seaways posted sales of $46.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $526.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $653.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 689,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,082. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.