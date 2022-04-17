$895.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce $895.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.49 million and the highest is $1.14 billion. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

