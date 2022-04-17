$90.36 Million in Sales Expected for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will post $90.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NABL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of N-able by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in N-able by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 197,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,552. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.