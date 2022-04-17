$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.35 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

