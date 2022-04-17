$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to post $98.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.80 million to $98.89 million. Everbridge posted sales of $82.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $428.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $431.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 531,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

