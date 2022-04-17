a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AKA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

