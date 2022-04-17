a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AKA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
