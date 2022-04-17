A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 608,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,583. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

