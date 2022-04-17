AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.