AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,464. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.