AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,464. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.