ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.