Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 403,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abcam by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Abcam has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

